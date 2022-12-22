Today on Pinstripe Alley - 12/22/22

Wednesday was a big day for New York baseball, and not for all the reasons that we expected. Sure, Aaron Judge’s nine-year contract was formally announced, and he was named the 16th captain in Yankees history. But the day started with the news that the Mets would sign Carlos Correa on a 12-year, $315 million deal. It’s a stunning development, with Correa and Scott Boras quickly pivoting to the next bidder after a deal with the Giants fell through.

