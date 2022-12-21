Today on Pinstripe Alley - 12/21/22

Two weeks ago on an otherwise-unremarkable Wednesday morning, the news officially broke about Aaron Judge returning to the Yankees. But due to the odd offseason roster cycle, the move was not announced by the Yankees themselves until yesterday. Now, we’ll get a third christening, as Judge and other New York representatives will meet with the media. We love to spread out the holiday spirit, I guess.

Today on the site, Josh will offer a rebuttal to Gary’s more optimistic article from Monday about Giancarlo Stanton and Peter will continue our Top 25 Playoff Games series with a look back at when rookie Alfonso Soriano all but ended the 116-win Mariners’ dream season in the 2001 ALCS. Later on, Andrés will lay out his plan for promising young utilityman Oswaldo Cabrera’s 2023 campaign.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Will Aaron Judge be named captain today?

2. Do you think Matt Carpenter will succeed in San Diego, or is he actually toast now?