Yankees officially announce nine-year contract with Aaron Judge

While it’s been unofficially official for a couple weeks now, the Yankees formally announced their nine-year deal with Aaron Judge.

By Jake Devin
Kansas City Royals v New York Yankees Photo by Paul Bereswill/Getty Images

Earlier today, the Yankees officially announced that they had agreed to a nine-year, $360 million contract with Aaron Judge. Two weeks after the news broke that the Yankees would re-sign Judge, it’s finally a done deal, and the reigning AL MVP is set to stay in pinstripes through 2031.

The announcement was a mere formality, though making the signing official does have some actual roster ramifications. The Yankees’ 40-man roster is full with Judge back in the fold, and the Carlos Rodón and Tommy Kahnle signings are still outstanding. Once Rodón and Kahnle are officially added, the club will have to clear two more roster spots. That could mean a trade is coming, or the team may simply designate a pair of players to make way for their new additions.

The Yankees will hold a press conference tomorrow morning at Yankee Stadium to publicly announce the signing. You can watch along on the YES Network at 10 am EST.

