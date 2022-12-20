Today on Pinstripe Alley - 12/20/22

Winter officially begins in a day, but the baseball winter has been ongoing for quite some time. There’s been plenty of movement this offseason, and with the A-tier players all off the free agent board now the trade market is going to become the number one focus for many teams still looking for a significant upgrade. For all their work so far, the Yankees are still one of these teams, and so every day is another opportunity for the hot stove to heat up again.

Speaking of trades, they’re the major theme for our lineup today. Esteban, Andrés, and Peter all have trade target posts queued up, taking a look at Dylan Carlson, Ramón Laureano, and Jake McCarthy, respectively. In-between that lot, one of our new writers Marcus will debut with a look at the Yankees prospects just outside of our top-10 rankings and John takes us back to the iconic 2001 ALDS Game 3 where Derek Jeter made the play known simply as The Flip.

Questions/Prompts:

1. What was the most surprising signing made this offseason so far? Whether it be in terms of a player going to an unexpected place or getting an unexpectedly high/low offer.

2. Will Luis Severino manage to avoid the IL this season, or is writing off at least a month an expected measure?