Today on Pinstripe Alley - 12/2/22

We’re in the calm of the storm now. All expectations are that the Winter Meetings, starting in just two days from now, will be the catalyst for the offseason’s biggest moves. Yesterday did see some movement, with the Rays signing Zach Eflin away from the Phillies on a three-year deal. Otherwise, we’re still waiting for the big pieces to make some movement, though there’s whispers coming out about teams in the running for Trea Turner’s services. Perhaps there will be smoke soon, but for now we’re still just getting barely a wisp.

Today features a few more potential player profiles, leading off with Peter examining Ross Stripling and followed by John making the case for Tommy Kahnle to return. Along the way Malachi has a double-feature first handing out the report card to Jameson Taillon before concluding his two-part series on recent Yankee walk years. Finally, Matt rounds out the day with a look back at Whitey Ford’s inconspicuous MLB debut.

Questions/Prompts:

1. How interested should the Yankees be in bringing back Jameson Taillon?

2. Which shortstop comes off of the market first?