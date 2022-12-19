Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

The holidays are nearly over, and the Yankees gave their fans about as good of a present as they could find. The team signed a new ace to frontline the rotation alongside Gerrit Cole, bringing in Carlos Rodón on a six-year deal that makes the Yankees’ rotation an envied one across MLB. Add that onto the earlier re-signing of Aaron Judge, and the recipe for a successful offseason has been followed so far.

Of course, there are still some holes left to fill, none bigger than what will happen with left field. The fate of a few of the Yankees’ most critiqued players also hangs in the balance as we wait to see if they can free up some budget space for another big move, or if fans will have to be content with the two major deals that were already struck. Was this the best course of action that the Yankees could’ve taken this winter? Will their team be significantly improved if they can land one more outfielder? If you’ve got questions like these, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday morning. All questions received by the night of December 22nd will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.