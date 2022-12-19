Today on Pinstripe Alley - 12/19/22

Happy Monday everyone. Little happened across MLB yesterday, with the headlines dominated by the NFL and, of course, the World Cup Final. In watching that match, it personally made me thankful for the range of experience sports can represent. Here at PSA, we cover the Yankees from every angle, mining the infinite interesting minutiae baseball can produce. On the other hand, sports also produce that final, which stood as a breathtaking piece of unscripted drama, a game that encompassed almost the entirety of the human experience. It’s endlessly heartening to me that sports can entertain us with discussion of Carlos Rodón’s lower-body mechanics or the inner workings of the MLB CBA, and also with earth-shaking battles that inspire billions across the globe.

Anyways, on the site today, Gary will ruminate on the importance of Giancarlo Stanton to the 2023 Yankees, while Matt continues our Greatest Playoff Game series by remembering the final game of the 2000 World Series. Also, Josh again analyzes MLB’s trend toward long free agent contracts, and John discusses ace outfield defender Michael A. Taylor as a free agent target.

Questions/Prompts:

1. What’s the highest innings total Carlos Ródon will post during his tenure as a Yankee?

2. For those who watched, where does yesterday’s World Cup Final rank among the greatest championship games you’ve seen?