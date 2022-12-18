Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Jose Trevino’s custom Big League Chew

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. The MLB season has come to an end, but we’ll continue to see action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!

Trevino’s birthday bash

The Yankees catcher had a birthday bash this past week for the Trevino’s Toy Drive. The toys that were donated were given to the kids at Operation Once In A Lifetime. Check out his custom Big League Chew!

Thanks to my friends @bigleaguechew for providing a ton of gum for this years “Trevino’s Birthday Bash” and also putting a little twist on some of the packages pic.twitter.com/sWihKrwFiE — Jose Trevino (@HipHipJose5) December 14, 2022

Art Warren excited to join Yanks

The Yankees recently signed Art Warren to a minor league deal. The righty was most recently with the Cincinnati Reds last season, throwing 36.0 innings. Safe to say he’s happy to be in the organization.

Chef Brantly

Catcher during the baseball season, chef during the off-season. Rob Brantly has been all in on cast iron cooking during the holiday season. Check it out below!