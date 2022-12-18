Today on Pinstripe Alley - 12/18/22

The last of MLB’s top free agents for this offseason is now off the board. Homegrown Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson looked like a cinch to depart Atlanta since he was one of the few stars who hadn’t been extended already, and sure enough, the Cubs have signed him to a seven-year, $177 million deal. Like Aaron Judge, Swanson picked a good time for a career year and truly capitalized on it. Enjoy that Ricketts cash, Dasnby.

Today on the site, Kevin will consider if the Yankees might act upon recent rumors and acquire Twins outfielder Max Kepler (and if that makes sense). Later on, Estevão will discuss how Eric Hosmer’s 2022 could resemble Aaron Hicks’ future, Matt will riff on our Best 25 Yankees Playoff Games of the Past 25 Years series by discussing the stupidest such showdowns, and Joe will do the weekly social media roundup.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Who will have the best 2023 season among the quartet of Swanson, Carlos Correa, Trea Turner, and Xander Bogaerts?

2. Who will be the best player five years from now among the quartet of Swanson, Carlos Correa, Trea Turner, and Xander Bogaerts?