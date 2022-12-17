Today on Pinstripe Alley - 12/17/22

We’ve had a day or so to revel in the news that Carlos Rodón is a Yankee, and now the offseason is truly nearing completion. There are still several moves to make, but outside of the rumors of something bigger that were floating a few days ago the centerpiece deals should be done. Now it comes down to finding one more outfielder and trying to find new homes for some of the Yankees’ slumping starters, but they can rest on the fact that the team holds one of if not the best rotation in baseball now.

There’s plenty of ways that the Yankees can accomplish this, and we’ll get into that throughout the day. Esteban tackles the thought of what comes next with Rodón in tow, and Andrés makes the case for the team to continue going all-in with the base that they’ve made out of this offseason. Josh asks the question of just how good this upcoming rotation is compared to the last few decades of Yankees pitchers, and then we get into some of the more miscellaneous pieces: Andrés examines Will Smith as a potential bullpen addition, Estevão flashes back to a wild series in Coors Field, and Matt jumps all the way back to the early days of Joe DiMaggio’s hit streak for a barnburner that could’ve killed the streak before it really got going.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Will the Yankees opt for a stopgap at left field, or trade for one of the more controllable outfielders?

2. Will Frankie Montas have a bounceback season now that he’s effectively been pushed down to the fifth starter role?