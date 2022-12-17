Around the Empire: Yankees news - 12/17/22

FanGraphs | Ben Clements: In their quest to take the next step to a World Series appearance and title, the Yankees took a pretty good leap in the signing of Carlos Rodón. The addition of Rodón gives the team another top of the rotation caliber arm. Even with the retention of Aaron Judge, the Yankees have lost some production on offense this winter, however, Rodón provides a massive boost to the pitching and figures to have them in a good spot in 2023 and beyond.

New York Post | Bryan Fonseca: One person who we now know will not be returning to New York is Andrew Benintendi, who agreed to a deal with the White Sox on Friday. The Yankees, who had acquired him in a trade with the Royals back at the trade deadline, were reportedly interested in the outfielder, but opted against giving him five years, like Chicago did to land him.

NJ.com | Mike Rosenstein: With Benintendi now off the board, there is still a gap in the Yankees’ outfield that they’re potentially looking to fill. One of the names that’s been connected is the Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds. Reynolds would need to be acquired in a trade and the reports out there point to Pittsburgh driving a hard bargain for their All-Star, with people concluding that the Pirates would prefer not to move their star.