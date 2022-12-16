Merry Rodón-mas: PSA Community Reaction

‘Twas ten days before Christmas, and all through the Alley,

Not a writer was stirring — it was as quiet as Death Valley.

Aaron Judge’s contract was hung by Cashman’s chimney with care,

In hopes that Carlos Rodón’s soon would be there.

Even before Aaron Judge re-upped with the Yankees last Tuesday, it was clear that the front office was very high on former White Sox and Giants starter Carlos Rodón. Still, for the last few days, we’ve heard nothing but silence, save for Jon Heyman’s repeated reports that the Yankees and Rodón were far apart on a deal. Well, at long last, the courtship is over, the long-awaited signing has happened, as Heyman himself tweeted three simple words at 7:55 pm ET: “Rodon to Yankees.”

And this time, it was no Arson Judge moment: the left-handed starter was indeed headed to the Yankees on a six-year, $162 million contract. And, well, the excitement for the move among our comment section speaks for itself:

Just as interesting as the excitement over Rodón himself, however, was the reaction to the fact that the Yankees actually invested major dollars in a second top free agent this winter.

Of course, as is the norm here at Pinstripe Alley, we all got excited about the move, and then immediately started looking at what was to come next. In this case, everybody’s attention is now turned to left field; now that Aaron Judge is back in right (no, I will not stop repeating that at every available opportunity, thank you very much), that is the position most likely to see an upgrade going forward.

No, Mike Trout isn’t happening, and Shohei Ohtani probably isn’t either, and I’d be very surprised if Fernando Tatis Jr. is legitimately available. Still, it’s fun to imagine what might be in the works. Christmas is the time of miracles, is it not?

As always, dear readers, we turn the question back to you: what do you think of the Carlos Rodón signing? Vote in our poll and let us know in the comment section below!