Signing Carlos Rodón is the Yankees’ statement of intent for 2023

At the start of the 2022-23 offseason, the Yankees knew that while pitching was a strength, they would need to make moves to maintain that position. The steady Jameson Taillon was not extended a qualifying offer and didn’t seem likely to return. Even with Gerrit Cole at the top and another 2022 All-Star in Nestor Cortes, the Yankees were in position to bolster their starting rotation. They’ve now done so with a big move, signing Carlos Rodón to a six-year, $160 million deal.

Kunj and I assembled for a late-night podcast to discuss the newest Yankees starter and why this is the move that really gives us the most confidence for 2023. Bringing Aaron Judge back was essential but tantamount to a sigh of relief. They had to bring Judge back to keep their lineup in tip-top shape for next year and not fill it with question marks. However, there is a universe where the Yankees could have gotten cute and signed a middle-of-the-road guy at best to fill Taillon’s spot. That is thankfully now not this one.

Carlos Rodón is a Yankee, and as I wrote earlier, that rules.

