Today on Pinstripe Alley - 12/16/22

After a week or two of idling, the Yankees have finally pushed across the finish line with Carlos Rodón. This was a satisfying signing to see come down; the Yankees had talked a big game about both retaining Aaron Judge and adding talent around him, and now they’ve held true to their word. Rodón himself is an electrifying pitcher, and the 2023 Yankees just got that much more fun to follow.

On the site today, we’ll have much more coverage of the Rodón move. Malachi will give us an in-depth breakdown of Rodón, the pitcher, and Sam analyzes all the roster ramifications. Plus, John looks at community reaction to the move, while Peter goes over the media reaction. Also, our Greatest Playoff Games series continues with Kevin‘s reflection on Game 1 of the 2000 World Series.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Do the Yankees have the best rotation in baseball now?

2. What MLB team has had the most disappointing offseason so far?