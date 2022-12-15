Today on Pinstripe Alley - 12/15/22

Take two more names off the free agent board, as Noah Syndergaard has gone to the Dodgers and Michael Lorenzen will play for Detroit in 2023. No, they probably weren’t going to be Yankees anyway (though Sam did have a fortunately-timed free agent target post yesterday on Thor), but if you were keeping track, scratch ‘em off. Hey, maybe the Yankees should just sign Carlos Rodón already!

Today on the site, Jake will ruminate on what to make of Yankees trade rumors involving Twins and Diamondbacks outfielders, and Peter will discuss one of the best October pitching performances of all-time as part of our Best 25 Playoff Games of the Past 25 Years series. Later on, Josh will consider the Marlins’ 2021 All-Star southpaw Trevor Rogers as a trade candidate, and Andrés will weigh in on whether or not free agent Justin Turner makes any sense for New York.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Do you think the Yankees will announce the Aaron Judge signing before or after Christmas?

2. How much can the Dodgers truly fix Noah Syndergaard?