Today on Pinstripe Alley - 12/14/22

If you were hoping that Carlos Correa might have been the secret big move that the Yankees are looking into, your hopes got crushed last night. Correa took a massive 13-year, $350 million deal from the Giants, who finally landed the big-ticket superstar they were looking for this winter. There was a bit of buzz building when it came out that the Mets were making a late foray into Correa’s market, looking to throw whatever remained of Steve Cohen’s wallet at him, but those rumors were dashed by the Giants signing shortly after.

Today’s a busy day, with a lot of speculation on deck. Estevão provides the next entry in our 25 best Yankees playoff games countdown, and then we’re in a gauntlet of potential player targets: Josh starts with a look at Atlanta’s Max Fried, Sam and John ponder the pitching market with Noah Syndergaard and Nathan Eovaldi respectively, and then Malachi and Peter each take a look at a Diamondbacks outfielder with Malachi examining the buy-low Alek Thomas while Peter dives into the budding star Daulton Varsho.

Questions/Prompts:

1. What’s your reaction to the contract that Carlos Correa ended up getting?

2. Who is the best remaining position player on the free agent market?