Around the Empire: Yankees news - 12/14/22

MLB Trade Rumors | Steve Adams: Carlos Rodón is the best starting pitcher who remains in free agency. He’d be a huge boost to the Yankees starting rotation, coming off a season where he posted a 2.88 ERA over 178.0 innings. The Yankees are reportedly his preferred destination and the Bombers have made him a formal offer, signaling that he remains their top target at the moment.

NY Post | Jon Heyman: The only complication, is that the Yankees currently don’t appear to have the top bid, or at least the type of bid that would seal the deal. Rodon is looking for a contract in the area of seven years and $200 million, while the Yanks have preferred to stay within the five-six year range. They’re leaning a bit on Rodón’s preference for New York, though if that falls through their second choice appears to be a reunion with former Yankee Nathan Eovaldi, who has spent the last several years in the Red Sox rotation.

Twitter | Jack Curry: The Yanks have signed James Norwood to a minor league contract. The 28-year-old right-handed reliever was most recently with the Phillies and appeared in 20 games for them this past season. He doesn’t have a ton of major league experience, but throws hard and also has a splitter and slider in his arsenal.

NJ.com | Mike Rosenstein: The Boston Red Sox have designated Hoy Park for assignment. The former Yankee was dealt to the Pirates in 2021 for Clay Holmes, which was faced with a lot of pushback as the then-prospect was hitting over .300 with 11 homers through 58 games. He’s played a total of 68 major league games, recording a career .201 batting average with five homers. Boston now has a week to trade, release, or waive Park.