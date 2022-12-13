Today on Pinstripe Alley - 12/13/22

The offseason winds continue to swirl, and hopefully we’re heading towards a conclusion for another major winter storyline. The pursuit of Carlos Roson has sucked up a lot of oxygen here the last week, and reporting from the New York Post suggests the Yankees have prepared a formal offer for the left-handed, though this wouldn’t be the first time it seemed that a development on the Rodón front was imminent. Either way, all signs indicate Rodón is New York’s primary target, and we’ll ideally have clarity on the situation soon.

On the site, we’ll continue with our look at the greatest Yankee playoff games, as Peter remembers Game 3 of the 1998 World Series. Meanwhile, Malachi reflects on the Yankees’ 2008/09 and 2013/14 free agent spending sprees, and wonders if another one could be in store. Also, John pontificates on 60-day IL rules, and how they’re currently constructed in a way that hampers the Yankees, and Jeff discusses the Yankees’ confidence in their young infield options.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Will Carlos Rodón get the seventh year he seeks on his next contract?

2. Where will Carlos Correa’s eventual deal land in terms of total value?