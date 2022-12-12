Today on Pinstripe Alley - 12/12/22

The offseason continues to churn out motion, but the Yankees have returned to being spectators over the past week or so. Of course they landed the biggest contract of the offseason and there are rumors that they’re working hard under the surface to land more talent, but it feels like the clock is ticking to reel in any of the remaining big ticket names on the market. Hopefully there’s some movement soon, and the Yankees can get involved again.

Today begins the sequel to one of our offseason series from last year, the 25 Best Playoff Games in Yankees History, and we’ll have Andrew lead off the day with an introduction to the series before Matt delivers the first entry via the 1998 Yanks. Sam looks into Jurickson Profar’s profile as a potential free agent fit, and Malachi harkens back to the last two major spending spree offseasons that the Yankees had to draw some parallels.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Does the Rodón sweepstakes last into this weekend, or will there be a decision in the coming days?

2. What are the odds of Masahiro Tanaka ever donning pinstripes again?