The 25 Best Yankees Playoff Games of the Past 25 Years

Earlier this year as the MLB lockout came to a close and teams began to assemble for the beginning of the 2022 season, the Pinstripe Alley staff collaborated on a rundown of the best Yankees games of the past 25 years. It was a lot of fun to revisit those games, and there were some absolute classics that stand the test of time.
And yet, for as thrilling as it was to see David Cone achieve perfection, Derek Jeter reach 3,000, and for Aaron Hicks to cap a truly outlandish marathon in Minnesota, none of these moments really compare to the chaos of the MLB postseason. It’s one thing for Raúl Ibañez to pinch-hit and homer twice off the bench in 14 innings against the A’s in late 2012; it’s another to do what he did* a couple weeks later in the Division Series with the Yankees inching ever-so-close to elimination.
*Yeah, yeah, #spoilers, but whatever. If you’re older than 10, then you knew that it would be on the list anyway.
So with plenty of time remaining until pitchers and catchers report, we’re kicking off a review of the best 25 Yankees playoff games of the past 25 years. It’s the logical next step from our previous offseason series project, and one that’s going to be a blast to read.
The series begins this morning with Matt discussing a World Series opener — starring one Constantino Martinez — that those who watched will never forget. The series will run on weekdays in chronological order until mid-January, when we’ll reach the most recent addition to the list (this article will update with new links every day). We look forward to this walk down memory lane together!
1998 World Series Game 1 - Tino slams the Padres
