Around the Empire: Yankees news - 12/12/22

CBS Sports | RJ Anderson: The big news around Yankee land the last few days has centered around the Yankees’ pursuit of Carlos Rodón, as well as the rumblings regarding Carlos Correa. Little changed on that front yesterday, though things continued to shift elsewhere around the league. The Dodgers and shortstop Dansby Swanson have been connected, a pairing that makes sense with LA having seen Trea Turner walk to the Phillies. Also, the Giants, rumored to be in on pitcher Chris Bassitt, are reportedly not looking at the right-hander. If the Yankees lose out on Rodón, the veteran Bassitt could become an attractive pitching target.

New York Post | Greg Joyce: Rodón’s free agency has been front and center lately, so Joyce takes the moment to analyze just how Rodón became such a sought-after player. After being non-tendered by the White Sox after 2020, Rodón went to Pro Athlete X, a training development facility in Indiana. Lead pitching instructor Jay Lehr helped Rodón focus on staying on his back leg longer, which seemingly straightened out Rodón’s mechanics. Rodón also worked on tunneling his pitches better, and the work resulted in the best performance of his career across 2021-2022.

NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: Everyone knows which top Yankees prospects to watch for in 2023, as infielder Oswald Peraza should figure heavily into the team’s plans, as could Anthony Volpe. They won’t be the only prospects to contribute at some point next year, though, and head of player development Kevin Reese was asked last week to name some sleeper prospects in the system. Reese highlighted Jhony Brito, stating that the right-hander was “going to affect our roster this year.” Brito can touch 98 and pitched well across Double- And Triple-A last year. Reese also noted 2022 first-round pick Spencer Jones, who sits further from the majors but could move quickly through the system.