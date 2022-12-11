Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Aaron Judge’s teammates react to his return

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. The MLB season has come to an end, but we’ll continue to see action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!

Judge is back and everyone loves it

99 is back in the Bronx. Pretty much everyone seems to be happy about that (looking at you, Giants fans). A bunch of teammates (and Nick Swisher) posted about Aaron Judge’s return to the Bronx.

‍⚖️ — Jonathan Loáisiga (@loaisiga43_) December 7, 2022

Nestor Cortes congratulates Jamo

Jameson Taillon recently signed a four-year, $68M contract with the Chicago Cubs. The 31-year-old spent the past two seasons with the Yankees, pitching 321.2 innings with a 4.08 ERA. Best of luck to Jamo in Chicago!

The Bronx is in the building

Cortes is all over the social media spotlight tonight! Both he and Harrison Bader were court-side for the Knicks game against the Atlanta Hawks this past Wednesday. See it below!