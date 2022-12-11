Today on Pinstripe Alley - 12/11/22

The weekend has been mostly quiet as far as baseball activity, but the Mets were not asleep on Saturday night. They wrapped up a five-year deal with former NPB starter Kodai Senga, who was one of the best starting pitcher options on the market. At this point, their rotation now features Senga, Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, José Quintana, and Carlos Carrasco. That’s one way to respond to losing Jacob deGrom and (thus far) Chris Bassitt.

Today on the site, Josh will offer his thoughts on how MLB owners have approached this offseason’s free agent class with unusually long contracts to circumvent the luxury tax, and John will muse on if Christian Vázquez might accept a backup catcher role with the Yankees. Later on, Matt will riff on “Arson Judge” typo with other autocorrected player names, and Joe will do the weekly social media roundup.

Questions/Prompts:

1. So, uh, who else will the Mets sign this offseason?

2. Think the Giants have an upset in them over the Eagles today?