Around the Empire: Yankees news - 12/10/22

Sports Illustrated | Joe Nelson: The Yankees made a huge splashing signing Aaron Judge to a record-breaking free agent deal, and it appears their work isn’t finished. Buster Olney speculates that the Yankees are emerging as a possible landing spot for Carlos Correa, and that the start shortstop could command upwards of a $400 million contract.

It would be an abrupt about-face from a franchise that has to this point held steadfastly to their stopgap scheme at short while waiting for Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe to arrive. It would also give the Yankees three players earning a combined $116 million per season — erasing any illusion of being able to reset their tax offender status every three years — but would also represent the type of all-in move than fans have been craving.

NJ Advance Media | Brendan Kuty: After Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo, some sources feel that bringing back Andrew Benintendi remains a top priority for this winter. Amid the trade rumors surrounding Pirates star Bryan Reynolds, the source maintains that the Yankees would prefer a reunion with the outfielder they acquired at the trade deadline than a blockbuster for the Pittsburgh centerfielder. Benintendi expressed a desire to return to New York after the season and Brian Cashman is quoted as saying he’d “love” to have the 28-year-old lefty back.

New York Daily News | Matthew Roberson: The Yankees and Mets have been two of the more active teams this winter, and Roberson laid out the differences in the offseason strategies between the two crosstown rivals. The Yankees’ offseason was obviously dictated by the Judge sweepstakes, whereas the Mets have prioritized bolstering the pitching staff, having signed Justin Verlander, José Quintana, Edwin Díaz, and David Robertson. Roberson also posits that the Mets moves are of the win-now mold, whereas the Yankees are always keeping an eye on present and future. It must be said that the Mets bringing back Brandon Nimmo on an eight-year deal at least partially invalidates much of what Roberson wrote.

Sports Illustrated | Jack Vita: The author takes a stab at drawing up the Yankees’ Opening Day lineup following Aaron Judge’s return. Interestingly, he assumes that the Bombers will not add any more position players this offseason, and that the youth will feature prominently. He has Harrison Bader in center leading off, followed by Judge in right, Anthony Rizzo at first, Giancarlo Stanton DH’ing, Gleyber Torres at second, Josh Donaldson at third, Oswaldo Cabrera in left, Oswald Peraza at short, and Jose Trevino behind the plate. This puts DJ LeMahieu and Isiah Kiner-Falefa on the bench as their utility men.

NJ Advance Media | Mike Rosenstein: A report emerged earlier this week that the Diamondbacks were fielding calls on their abundance of young outfielders, and the Yankees were one of the teams to show interest. Daulton Varsho, Alek Thomas, and Jake McCarthy have seen their names come up the most in discussions, with Arizona seeking “either an established big leaguer or a major league-ready player who will serve as an upgrade or plug a hole.” Rosenstein puts forward Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks as two players who fit that bill, but color me skeptical that any team views that pair as upgrades, or would be willing to take on their contracts.