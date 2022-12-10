Today on Pinstripe Alley - 12/10/22

It’s been a huge week for the Yankees, but the buzz still hasn’t died down, even with the winter meetings in the rearview mirror. ESPN’s Buster Olney hinted at more big moves for New York, saying that “they’re working something big” when asked about shortstop Carlos Correa. Nothing concrete has connected the Yankees to Correa, but it definitely sounds like the club might not stop with the re-signing Aaron Judge. The tenor of this offseason just feels different than, say, last year’s, when the Yankees seemed much more content to let big names come off the board without getting involved.

On the site today, inspired by Tommy Kahnle’s return to New York, Matt remembers some of the other players that have had multiple distinct stints in pinstripes. Also, Andrés looks at Evan Longoria as a bench target, and Estevão analyzes the Carlos Rodón free agent saga.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Do you make anything of the quiet rumors hinting at the Yankees and Carlos Correa?

2. Watch any of the thrilling World Cup quarterfinals yesterday?