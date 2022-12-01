Around the Empire: Yankees news - 12/1/22

NJ.com | Mike Rosenstein: We have our first report about an Aaron Judge offer by the Yankees. According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Yankees “have an offer on the table in the neighborhood of eight years and $300 million and could increase it.” Hal Steinbrenner and company would up their offer depending on how far the San Francisco Giants take it. $37.5 million would make Judge the highest-paid position player in MLB history in terms of AAV. Passan also reported that the “expectation” across the industry is that No. 99 will re-sign with New York.

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: The MLB Winter Meetings are coming up and begin this coming Sunday. Aaron Judge will obviously be a big part of the conversation, but what else will the Yanks be focused on? Potential trade candidates, prospects, and the Rule 5 Draft are all things to keep an eye on.

NBC Sports | Nick Goss: Xander Bogaerts unhappy with the Bo Sox? It’s been speculated that the free agent shortstop has “severed ties” with the Red Sox and won’t be returning to Boston. It’s unclear whether it’s a negotiation tactic or fact, but an interesting development nonetheless.

Mark Feinsand: Free agent starter Jameson Taillon has reportedly impressed teams during his Zoom meetings and his market is gaining steam. Jon Gray signed a four-year, $56 million contract last off-season, and Jamo is expected to exceed that. Should the Yankees bring Taillon back at such a price tag?