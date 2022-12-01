Today on Pinstripe Alley - 12/1/22

We continue to edge toward MLB’s winter meetings, and what should be a thaw of what’s been a cold free agent market thus far. ESPN’s Jeff Passan laid out yesterday why many within the game feel that the pace of the offseason is about to quicken, with the next week or so likely to bring a flurry activity. Aaron Judge could have chosen his long-term home by this time next week, along with many other dominoes that are poised to fall.

On the site today, Sam gives the grade for Giancarlo Stanton’s iffy 2022 season, and Andrés profiles a free agent target that’s always seemed like he could make sense for the Yankees in the form of Michael Brantley. Meanwhile, Malachi looks at notable walk years in recent Yankee history, and John puts out the Brian Cashman GM approval poll for the month.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Would you rather see Oswaldo Cabrera in a straightforward starting role in 2023, or deployed as a super utilityman?

2. Will Aaron Judge be the first player to sign a $200MM+ contract during this offseason, or will a different domino be the first to fall?