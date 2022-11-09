Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/9/22

CBS Sports | R.J. Anderson: With the World Series firmly in the rearview mirror, the hot stove is officially ... well, not yet hot, but lukewarm. As the first order of business, teams are now in the process of extending the qualifying offer to free agents. While nothing is yet official, it seems likely that the Yankees will extend one, which is valued at $19.65 million this winter, to first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who opted out of the second year of his two-year, $32 million contract on Monday.

Also included in Anderson’s roundup is the report that the Marlins will dangle 26-year-old pitcher Pablo López on the trade market this offseason. The Yankees appeared to have had a deal in place for López, who is under team control until 2024, at this past deadline that fell through, so expect them to once again be in on the right-hander.

Yahoo! Sports | Colin Martin: The annual GM meetings began in Las Vegas last night, and with it came one of Brian Cashman’s first opportunities to speak with the media this winter. The Yankees general manager, who is currently not under contract, was asked about a wide array of topics, and while he did not speak of them all — when asked if he had spoken to Aaron Judge’s camp yet, he simply responded “no comment” — what he did say reveals a lot about the Yankees plans this winter.

To sum it up, expect the Yankees to be active on the outfield market, as he said, “currently we don’t have a right fielder, don’t have a left fielder.” This tells us that the team does not consider Aaron Hicks an everyday player at this point, and suggests that they envision Oswaldo Cabrera to fill a utility role. Additionally, don’t expect the Yankees to be in on the shortstop market, as the team considers both Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe ready to compete for the starting role.

WFAN | Ryan Chichester: (Old friend alert!) Speaking of not having corner outfielders, if the Orix Buffaloes decide to post their star outfielder Masataka Yoshida this winter, expect the Yankees to be one of his potential suitors. A left-handed bat with a career .327 average and who hit 21 home runs in 119 games last year, Yoshida could be the top-of-the-order bat that the Yankees so clearly needed late in the season.

NJ.com | Bridget Hyland: The accolades continue to roll in for the Yankees organization this year, as a trio of Somerset Patriots have been named 2022 Eastern League All-Stars: outfielder Elijah Dunham, right-hander Carson Coleman, and corner infielder Andres Chaparro. They led the Patriots to a 39-28 record, which earned them a second-place finish in the Northeast division; that second-place finish, however, netted them a playoff spot, and they turned that spot into a championship. All in all, not a bad season for the Yankees Double-A affiliate.