Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/9/22

It’s sometimes hard to believe how quickly we go from baseball in nailbiting World Series form to the top story on MLB Trade Rumors for the day being “AJ Pollock To Decline Player Option.” Good luck to AJ Pollock I suppose, but I don’t really care about him.

Today on the site, Josh will slap a justifiably harsh grade on Josh Donaldson’s 2022 season in pinstripes, and Jake will offer up a mini-primer on the qualifying offer system and which Yankees could end up receiving one (plus how it might impact the remainder of the offseason plan). Later on, Esteban will wrap up with a sneak peak at which Yankees relievers will need to pick up the pace next year with the advent of the pitch clock.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Do you believe that the Angels won’t trade Shohei Ohtani before Opening Day?

2. More mystifying hire: the Yankees choosing Aaron Boone pre-2018 or the Colts hiring Jeff Saturday out of nowhere?