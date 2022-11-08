Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/8/22

The offseason wheels keep grinding, this time with some expected results. The Yankees picked up the tab on Luis Severino’s option year but Anthony Rizzo opted out of the last year of his deal, adding another core piece of their lineup that the Yankees will have to bid to keep around. Judge is obviously the first priority here, but Rizzo was a great addition to the team (and that shift ban will probably give him a nice boost in offensive performance), so here’s hoping he stays in pinstripes for 2023.

That’s a long ways away from being seriously talked about though. For now, let’s wind down with some more report cards, this time on the sensational arm of Nestor Cortes via Matt. Sam looks into the most unlucky outs that the Yankees hit into this year, Andrew will put out the call for our next wave of Pinstripe Alley writers, and John will make the case for Jose Trevino and DJ LeMahieu each to win the Platinum Glove award. To close out the day, Jesse signs off on his tenure with us in his signature storytelling style.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Who would you give your vote for the Platinum Glove (best overall defender) to, Jose Trevino or DJ LeMahieu?

2. Will we see any major deals before the winter meetings?