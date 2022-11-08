Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/8/22

Baseball America | Josh Norris: Baseball America released their breakdown and Top 10 of Yankees prospects on Monday, with Anthony Volpe leading the way. Oswald Peraza and Jasson Domínguez round out the top three in a system that has some intriguing players, including a couple recent draft picks. Note: The full article is behind a paywall.

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: In case you missed it, the Yankees officially picked up a team option for 2023 for Luis Severino, keeping him on the roster for next season. Brian Cashman called the decision “an easy yes” as Severino will earn $15 million for the 2023 season.

In other option news, the Yankees will need a new deal if they’re going to bring back first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who exercised his opt-out:

News: Anthony Rizzo has opted out of his 2023 contract with the #Yankees and is now a free agent. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 8, 2022

MLB Trade Rumors | Mark Polishuk: We now know for sure that there will at least one change for the Yankees’ 2023 coaching staff. Assistant hitting coach Hensley Meulens has been hired by the Rockies for their top hitting coach job. The 2022 season was Meulens’ first on the Yankee coaching staff, but the former Yankee has had a long MLB coaching career, winning three World Series rings while working with the Giants.

NJ.com | Bridget Hyland: On Monday, the National Baseball Hall of Fame announced the members of the ballot for the Contemporary Baseball Era, and a couple notable former Yankees made the list. Don Mattingly and Roger Clemens are among eight players up for considering from the 16-person panel otherwise known as the Veterans Committee.