Pinstripe Alley is looking for new writers

Pinstripe Alley was lucky enough to have a hell of a writing staff throughout the 2022 campaign. From the phenomenal first few months to the doldrums of July and August and the rollercoaster playoff ride that ended in disappointment, we were there every step of the way. The staff did remarkable work, but lives change and four of our writers have had to bid adieu to the business since the end of September (the last will be doing so later today).

We were able to add Malachi Hayes to the staff in October, but we need more help! Would you like to cover the Yankees with us?

The new writers will be expected to complete at least 2-3 articles per week, depending on your agreed contract. These posts can be analysis pieces and editorials, or game recaps when the Yankees are back in season. With Dan Kelly’s departure, anyone specializing in prospect coverage would be greatly encouraged to apply. These are all paid, part-time positions with monthly stipends.

As we’ve stated in past listings, we echo FanGraphs editor Meg Rowley’s thoughts on the most important aspect of this search:

Prior writing experience is strongly preferred, though the bulk of that experience doesn’t necessarily have to be of the baseball variety. We know baseball analysis is more interesting and complete when diverse perspectives and voices are brought to bear on the questions and trends in today’s game, and encourage writers of all backgrounds and identities to apply.

Anyone and everyone who follows the application requirements is welcome to apply! We want to hear from you.

Application Details

For your writing sample, you can do both No. 1 AND No. 2 ...

1. Submit a past example of your writing (not necessarily baseball-related) that you feel best represents your quality of work.

2. Pitch an original Yankees-related topic idea that you might write about at some point for an additional article when you’re on the writing staff.

... or you may do No. 3:

3. Pitch an original Yankees-related topic idea AND write about it in no fewer than 550 words.

Details to submit are below. As always, it’s a plus if you have any familiarity with the data provided by Baseball Reference, FanGraphs, Baseball Prospectus, and Baseball Savant (Statcast), though not all writing positions have to be focused on player analysis.

How to Apply

1. Submit your article as a FanPost - If you’re already a member of the PSA community, you can apply by writing a FanPost, though we ask that you indicate at the top of the post that you’d like to be considered for a writing position and that you email your resume to us at pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com. (And make sure we know which FanPost you wrote.)

If you’re new and want to get familiar with the community, the registration form can be found in the Comments section of any PSA article. Click the “Sign in and Join the Conversation” button and go from there.

2. Send us an email - Send your article in a .docx or .pdf attachment to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com. Please include “New Writer Application” in the subject line and attach your resume to the email. Feel free to mention your Twitter handle or any sites that feature your past writing.

Please have your submissions in by 11:59 pm ET on Wednesday, November 16th. Thank you!