Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

The offseason began for the Yankees a couple of weeks ago, but the entire league is now officially entering wintertime. The championship has been decided, free agents have been declared, and there’s even been an early significant re-signing with Edwin Diaz returning to the Mets on the biggest deal for a reliever in history. Hot stove season is truly upon us now.

There’s going to be a lot to parse throughout the next couple of months, and we’ll see if it’s a fast-paced market like last year’s or a slower one like we’ve seen over the past several non-lockout offseasons. The centerpiece to any conversation around the Yankees’ 2023 team is Aaron Judge and what it will take to keep him in pinstripes, but there’s a lot of moving parts to figure out elsewhere. The rotation could use some depth if not an outright starter, Josh Donaldson’s future hangs in the balance, and we don’t know if the Yankees will commit to Isiah Kiner-Falefa for another Opening Day. What has to unfold to make this team into a contender that can run with the Astros? Do they have the budget to accomplish the moves that they need? If you’ve got questions like these, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday morning. All questions received by the night of November 10th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.