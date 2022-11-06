Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Yanks thank the fans

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. The MLB season has come to an end, but we’ll continue to see action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!

Yanks thank the fans

The season came to a disappointing end for the Yankees as they were swept by Houston and then watched the Astros hoist the Commissioner’s Trophy last night. Over the past week, Nestor Cortes, Jose Trevino, and Oswaldo Cabrera all thanked the fans and reflected on the season.

Cortes was not only one of the best starters on the Yankees in 2022, but in all of baseball. He recorded a 2.44 ERA over 158.1 innings. He’ll look to continue his success story in 2023.

Jose Trevino was another nice surprise for New York. One of the best defensive catchers in the game and provided the team with some magical moments over the course of the season.

“We didn’t realize we were making memories we just knew we were having fun.”Not how we wanted it to end but thankful for all of y’all in that clubhouse. New York thank you for accepting this South Texas kid with open arms! Back to work we go! pic.twitter.com/enI50V0MhJ — Jose Trevino (@HipHipJose5) October 31, 2022

Finally, a third pleasant surprise was the rookie utility player in Oswaldo Cabrera. He played almost every single position possible this year while providing some spark at the plate. He could be a big piece for this team’s future.