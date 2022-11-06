Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/6/22

NY Post | Colin Loughran: If Yankees fans ever wanted to see Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in pinstripes one day, he’s put an end to that dream. The slugger would rather beat the Yanks than join them. “I like to play in New York. I like to kill the Yankees,” Guerrero said. “I would never sign with the Yankees, not even [when I’m] dead.”

Sports Illustrated | Max Goodman: Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman both spoke to the media a couple days ago regarding the 2022 season and beyond. It seems both of them will be back with the team next season, but, as we all know, Aaron Judge is a free agent. Boone and Cashman know what’s at steak here. “We’d love to be able to bring Aaron Judge back and have him maintain being a member of this franchise,” Brian Cashman said. “The career path he’s currently on his Hall-of-Fame like and nothing better than to have him continue to man right field for us and impact us both on and off the field the way he has thus far.”

NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: While Judge is a free agent, Anthony Rizzo has an opt-out clause in his contract that he’s expected to exercise. He, like Judge, is wanted back by the organization. “Rizzo did a great job,” Cashman said. “We were certainly happy that we retained him and we would love to have him playing first base for us going forward. But we’ve got, obviously, discussions to be had as we move forward and that will declare itself at some point, even if it’s an opt out. We’ll stay engaged.”

MLB.com | Anthony Castrovince: Cover your eyes, Yankees fans. The Houston Astros are your 2022 World Series Champions. They defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in six games, hoisting their first Commissioner’s Trophy since the infamous 2017 season. 144 days until Opening Day!