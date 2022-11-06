Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/6/22

Well, there you have it. On November 5th, just under seven months after the 2022 MLB season began, we had a conclusion, with the Astros on top for the second time in six years. That we would get all the way here did not seem like a foregone conclusion at points this winter. But we have, and though the result is certainly not what most Yankees fans were looking for, we’re glad we’ve got to follow along with all of you all year.

On the site today, Matt recaps the final game of the season, while Estevão looks back on the World Series as a whole. Estevão will also discuss how the Yankees can’t repeat their past mistakes when it comes to bullpen construction, Jesse looks to The Boys of Summer in processing this past Yankees season.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Who is the best position player the Yankees have under contract for 2023?

2. Who was the Astros MVP for the playoffs in its entirety?