Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/5/22

Well, this could be it for the 2022 season. The Phillies are facing a win-or-your-season-ends scenario in back-to-back nights beginning tonight, while the Astros could secure their second championship in four tries over the last six years. It’s going to be extremely difficult for Philadelphia to take two straight against the ‘Stros on the road, but the majority of the baseball world is probably rooting for them to do so. Either way, the offseason looms ahead at last.

Today’s a simple day on the site. I’ll lead off with a report card for Miguel Castro and the topsy-turvy season he endured this year, then Esteban looks into the Astros and Phillies’ rosters for things that the Yankees could take away from them, and Matt concludes our programming with a run through of the weirdest ways that World Series that involved the Yankees have ended.

2022 World Series:

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros

Minute Maid Park in Houston

Game 6: Zack Wheeler vs. Framber Valdez

First pitch: 8:03 p.m. ET (FOX)

Questions/Prompts:

1. What’s your prediction for the earliest big free agent signing this offseason?

2. Does the series end tonight or do the Phillies force a Game 7?