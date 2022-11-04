Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/4/22

NJ.com | Bridget Hyland: Ahead of his joint press conference with GM Brian Cashman today, Aaron Boone appeared on The Michael Kay Show on Thursday to answer media questions for the first time since the end of the ALCS. Boone continued to put his faith in both Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, noting the latter could be the starting shortstop next year.

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: End-of-season retrospectives are in full swing, and Hoch takes some time to note the best stories and genius strokes of the 2022 season — like the signing of Matt Carpenter and continued development of Nestor Cortes. Of course, there were some serious downsides, not the least of which includes the fact that we still don’t really know which 2022 Yankees team was the real one: the all-world squad in the first 100 games, or the barely-.500 team down the stretch.

NJ.com | Bridget Hyland: It may have been a mixed bag for the MLB team, but the various MiLB affiliates of the Yankees almost all had strong years. In particular, Double-A squad Somerset saw five prospects named to MiLB’s All Star teams, including both Anthony Volpe and Jasson Domínguez, as well as Austin Wells, who turned himself into quite the blue-chip prospect in 2022.

FanGraphs | Jay Jaffe: Every day, every postseason game, the debate about the relative tradeoffs of power and contact rages. Unfortunately for the “string together hits” crowd, slugging is still the king of postseason play. With better, more aggressive uses of pitching, you need your team to capitalize on the two or three mistakes you might get in an outing — waiting to start a rally just doesn’t happen that often against postseason pitching.