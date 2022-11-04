Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/4/22

Thirteen years.

How has it been 13 years already since this championship ballclub secured its crown? As a ‘90s kid who was far more interested in Pokémon and The Legend of Zelda than baseball, I missed out on the dynasty years, and even in 2000, I was watching “The Simpsons” and “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” much more than I ever thought about the Yankees.

I started regularly tracking the Yankees in the Star-Ledger and on MSG a year later, so 2009 remains the only championship I’ve followed as a diehard in 22 seasons of watching this team. I expect no sympathy from, say, Mets or Orioles fans, but whatever. At least I’ll always have memories of Hideki Matsui bombs and steady pitching from Andy Pettitte, Damaso Marte, and Mariano Rivera closing out the World Series on November 4, 2009.

2022 World Series:

Off until Game 6 in Houston tomorrow night.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Where were you when the Yankees won the 2009 World Series?

2. Hideki Matsui was the deserving MVP, but who would you have voted as runner-up?