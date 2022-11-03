Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/3/22

Game 4 of the World Series was as close to a must-win as there’s been for Houston this postseason, and they responded in historic fashion. Cristian Javier repeated the magic that he had working against the Yankees back in June, tossing six no-hit innings before turning it over to his bullpen which used four relievers to complete the no-hitter. It’s the third all-time no-hitter in postseason history and the second in the Fall Classic itself, as the baseball world reconciles with the notion of a combined no-no being the one to finally follow up Don Larsen’s perfecto.

We’ll get at least two more games of baseball before the year is over now, and Josh will recap the action in total from last night to start us off here today. After that, Matt hands out our grade on Oswaldo Cabrera’s successful stint in the majors, Andrés reviews the core of the bullpen that’s heading into next year, Malachi dives into another angle of how Aaron Judge made history this year, and Matt takes us through the most impactful Yankees homers in the World Series in honor of the 1000th blast from the Fall Classic being reached.

2022 World Series:

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia

Game 5: Noah Syndergaard vs. Justin Verlander

First pitch: 8:03 p.m. ET (FOX)

Questions/Prompts:

1. What is your favorite World Series home run?

2. How likely is it that the Phillies take another game in Houston?