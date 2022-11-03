Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/3/22

New York Post | Dan Martin: Aaron Judge’s free agency stands as the biggest question facing the Yankees this winter and his now ex-teammate warns of the very real possibility that the MVP-elect has played his final game in pinstripes. Harrison Bader pointed to Albert Pujols leaving the Cardinals for the Angels in free agency as evidence that even the face of the franchise can leave. Bader, who joined the Yankees at the trade deadline, was effusive of the short time he got to spend playing next to Judge in the outfield and expressed his hopes that the superstar slugger remains a Yankee for life.

MLB Trade Rumors | Nick Deeds: Citing from a recent Yankees Mailbag conducted by Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, Deeds relays that the other big piece of business besides Judge regards the need to move the contracts of Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks this winter. The pair are owed $32 million this coming season, which would make up a significant chunk of the amount needed to keep Judge in pinstripes. Kirschner speculates that Hicks could return a lower level prospect, but Deeds counters that it would require the attachment of a prospect to be able to move either of Donaldson’s or Hicks’ contracts.

New York Daily News | Abbey Mastracco: The Phillies are two wins away from securing their first world title in 14 years and two former Yankees coaches have been instrumental in their run. Of course, Joe Girardi’s former bench coach Rob Thomson both with Philly and the Yankees took over when the former was fired and led the team on its improbable run to the Fall Classic. However, former hitting coach Kevin Long has been equally important, with Bryce Harper citing Long as one of the biggest influences on his success in the postseason.

NJ Advance Media | Mike Rosenstein: Yankees fans embarrassed themselves booing Judge during the ALCS and one former Yankee has seized upon the moment to beg the free agent superstar to skip town. José Canseco blasted Yankees fans, imploring Judge to sign with a team whose fans would better appreciate the all-world outfielder’s contributions. Canseco is hardly the source I’d turn to when seeking advice as a free agent, but he’s weighed in nonetheless.