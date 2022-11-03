Pinstripe Alley Twittercast Ep. 8: Yankees Offseason Plans

The dust has fully settled on the 2022 Yankees, so now we must look beyond. Josh Diemert, Peter Brody, and Esteban Rivera gathered for a Twitter Spaces session on November 2nd to chat about the biggest questions facing the Yankees this coming offseason.

As Josh detailed, the main four characters are free agent GM Brian Cashman, embattled manager Aaron Boone, steady first baseman Anthony Rizzo, and of course, the 62-homer superstar Aaron Judge. Owner Hal Steinbrenner obviously has his own role to play as well, it would be lovely to see them find a way to unload Josh Donaldson, and there are more questions beyond them — especially if Judge walks — but these are the main stories. Join us!

Note: There is cursing in this episode, so keep that in mind if you tune in around young ones or supervisors. Do not conference call us into your office! Unless it’s a really cool one.