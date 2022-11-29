Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/29/22

Another day is here, and we’re 24 hours closer to some movement. The Yankees may not be simmering on the hot stove yet, but the league in general had a flare up when José Abreu reportedly agreed to a deal with the Houston Astros. The defending champs have officially made improvements to their lineup, meaning the Yankees have more work to do just to keep pace with a team that they were thoroughly distant from at season’s end. Ball’s in your court now, Yankees.

Today we’ve got plenty of words on what that first move they make could be. Josh leads off with a trade target on Ian Happ to fill the void in left field, Esteban looks into the idea of a two-catcher platform with Willson Contreras, and Kevin makes the case for a pitcher the Yankees already expressed interest in with Pablo López. In-between all of that, Peter has a report card to deliver to Clarke Schmidt and Sam muses on Giancarlo Stanton’s Yankees career halfway through the pinstriped-portion of his contract.

Questions/Prompts:

1. How much of this year’s bullpen additions will be homegrown talent?

2. How much of a surprise is it that Abreu went to Houston?