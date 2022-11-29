Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/29/2022

New York Post | Andrew Marchand: With a couple of high-profile former Yankees leaving posts with the Marlins, the Yankees’ in-house broadcaster is looking at additions to in-game analysis. Both Don Mattingly and Derek Jeter are not currently employed within the game, and the YES Network has discussed the possibility of one or both of the all-time greats coming into the fold. Neither man has expressed interest in moving to broadcasting, but the Network has shown a penchant for bringing in ex-players with enthusiasm, even if the results have been volatile.

Sports Illustrated | Gary Phillips: One of the most anticipated, and debated, changes to the MLB rulebook for 2023 is the elimination of the overshift. The Yankees saw a trio of lefties face overshifts in at least 80 percent of plate appearances last year, and while Matt Carpenter didn’t seem to suffer any ill effects, both Anthony Rizzo and Aaron Hicks — two very-pull-happy hitters — should see some gains by a more neutral defense.

NJ.com | Mike Rosenstein: Gleyber Torres re-established some value with a decent 2022 campaign, but it may be time for the Yankees to part ways with the one-time top prospect. The club tried to build a Torres-for-Pablo-Lopez deal with the Marlins that sputtered out, but New York is reportedly still fielding calls about the infielder. With Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza near-MLB ready, cashing out on Torres and his projected $9.8 million 2023 salary might be the move to make.