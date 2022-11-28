Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/28/22

NY Post | Greg Joyce: If you’ve been paying any attention over the offseason, basically every day has had a little tidbit update on the Aaron Judge free agent saga, with not much to actually report on. It’s a slow burn of a pursuit so far with Judge expected to take his time, but the Winter Meetings have been pinpointed as a potential acceleration point. That may also be the case for New York’s other top free agent from across town, Jacob DeGrom, whom the Mets are trying to keep around as well.

MLB Trade Rumors | Mark Polishuk: The Yankees ultimately ended the Joey Gallo era a year into the process, dealing their 2021 deadline acquisition at the 2022 trade deadline to the Dodgers. Another deal was in the works, however, that would have had interesting implications. The Yankees, Mariners, and Phillies were working on a three-team deal that would’ve sent Gallo to the Mariners and Marco Gonzales to the Phillies, while the package going to New York was unreported. All things considered the Yankees did well in moving on from Gallo as they did, since the prospect they got back in Clayton Beeter has been gaining some shine at Double-A Somerset, but a world where the Phillies got Gonzales instead of Noah Syndergaard and the Mariners dealt pitching instead of acquiring some later on by dealing for Luis Castillo could’ve shaken up the 2022 season.

Sports Illustrated | Max Goodman: Former Yankee Tommy Kahnle returned to the mound this year with the Dodgers after sitting out nearly all of 2020 and 2021 with Tommy John surgery, and is now a free agent. Kahnle impressed in his limited stint with Los Angeles, and based on that as well as his stellar track record while he was in pinstripes, there’s a market of multiple teams interested in his services. The Yankees are expected to seek some bullpen additions with a number of key arms departing the organization this offseason as well as others sitting with injuries, so perhaps a reunion could be in the cards.