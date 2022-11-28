Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/28/22

We hope everyone had a good long holiday weekend, but now we’re back to business. MLB’s winter meetings will begin within the week, and with them should bring a flurry of action. It’s impossible to know for sure, but we could even be nearing a decision from the biggest man on the free agent market.

On the site today, we have another suite of player targets; John tackles outfielder Mitch Haniger, while Andrés looks at Brandon Nimmo, the best available outfielder not named Aaron Judge. Peter completes his analysis of Tigers relievers that could make for interesting trade candidates, this time profiling Alex Lange. Plus, Josh makes the case for optimism regarding the Judge sweepstakes, and Kevin reviews Anthony Rizzo’s strong 2022 season.

Questions/Prompts:

1. What offseason move that the Yankees have made during this current run of contention surprised you most at the time? (examples could be: the Twins trade from March of this year, the Giancarlo Stanton trade, etc.)

2. Does the USA win against Iran in the World Cup tomorrow?