Yankees Social Media Spotlight: How the Bombers celebrated Thanksgiving

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. The MLB season has come to an end, but we’ll continue to see action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!

Yanks celebrate Thanksgiving

Hope you all had a good Thanksgiving, Yankees fans! A bunch of players posted photos with family and friends. See below!

Carpenter celebrates 37th birthday

Matt Carpenter turned 37-years-old on Saturday and celebrated with a purple cake as he watched his alma mater, TCU, destroy Iowa State in football to remain undefeated. Carpenter is currently a free agent, so his MLB future is unclear as of now. Hope you enjoyed the day, Carp!

Big G travels to Egypt

There aren’t many things in this world that can make Giancarlo Stanton look small. Going to Egypt and taking pictures at Karnak Temple will do just that. See his post below to get a look at his trip to Egypt!