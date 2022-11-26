Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/26/22

Good morning everyone, hope your Thanksgiving week has been relaxing and fulfilling. This sleepy stretch of the schedule rolls on, with the sport of baseball in a holding pattern before the hot stove really heats up next month. Things aren’t always this quiet; remember last year, when the Mets remade their roster with the signings of Starling Marte, Mark Canha, and Eduardo Escobar on Black Friday. For now though, enjoy the calm before the transaction storm.

As your long weekend continues, we’ll still have some things to distract you on the site. Jeff will review Everyday Wandy Peralta’s 2022 season, while Peter will look at interesting Tigers reliever Gregory Soto as a trade target, and Sam analyzes former Yankee Brandon Drury as a potential free agent target.

Questions/Prompts:

1. What’s more likely: the Yankees re-signing Aaron Judge, or the United States advancing in the World Cup?

2. Do you/have you ever gone Black Friday shopping in person, and have you scored anything fun this year?