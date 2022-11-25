Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/25/22

Happy Black Friday everyone. The Yankees might have some deals up their sleeves, but odds are that they won’t come out today, in the midst of a relatively quiet news cycle. Although I am taken back to the time that news broke of the Yankees’ plans to sign Brian McCann shortly after Thanksgiving 2013. It was nice to have a real catcher again, but boy did I not miss that news scramble! So maybe postpone any of those plans for after the holiday weekend, Yankees.

Unless it’s about signing Aaron Judge to a megadeal. In which case, do that now (or five minutes ago).

Today on the site, Malachi will grade Frankie Montas’ disappointing arrival in pinstripes, Matt will consider Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson as a free agent addition, Estevão will offer a slightly-belated three reasons to be thankful for certain recent Yankees developments, and Andrés will do the same with former Tigers reliever Andrew Chafin. Later on, Madison will answer your mailbag questions.

