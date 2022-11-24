Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/24/22

Hello and happy Thanksgiving to you and your families! If your international fans unaffiliates with the States in any way, shape, or form, then hey! Enjoy your regular Thursday. It’s a fine day of the week regardless.

We only have two non-news posts today, as Peter considers Tigers reliever Joe Jiménez as a trade target and Malachi delves into an unheralded free agent who the Yankees could pursue: southpaw Matt Strahm. It may be a shot in the dark, but Malachi has a hunch that Strahm could be a useful innings-eating swingman.

Speaking of eating things, I have a date with some mashed potatoes. Enjoy your Turkey Day!

Questions/Prompts:

1. Do you have any recollection of Bernie Williams in a Thanksgiving Day Parade? Because, well, /gestures at lead photo/

2. Is World Cup play, Thanksgiving Day football, or nonstop parade action on the TV docket for you today?